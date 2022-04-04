EV Technology Group Interview Aired on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd., which is electrifying iconic driving experiences, today announced that an interview with CEO Wouter Witvoet aired on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV on April 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. “The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://youtu.be/suRyZZwtIH8

About EVT Group

EVT Group was founded in 2021 with the mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and the vision to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. As passionate investors and operators of EV technology companies, EVT Group believes in three things: electric vehicles are the future; EVs will transform the way people live, work, and have fun, and there is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of this technology — beginning with a focus on technologies that have growth potential through targeting unique, niche, and underserved markets — by electrifying iconic driving experiences.

Forward – Looking Information

