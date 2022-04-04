Magical Guizhou: Breathtakingly Beautiful Arts and Crafts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guizhou is a place that 38.5 million people call home. To let more people know about China's Guizhou Province, the People's Daily Online West USA Inc specially launched the "Magical Guizhou" series.

The multi-ethnic population has been living here harmoniously for generations. For centuries, the people of Guizhou have been using their great skills and creativity to produce breathtakingly beautiful arts and crafts. They have been expressing their profound love for this land through painting and carving. Guizhou boasts numerous traditional arts and crafts. These ancient crafts have been passed down from generation to generation, demonstrations of how the people pay homage to the land they deeply love.

The Guizhou people have a variety of traditional crafts, they are epics worn on their bodies, and their values are engraved in their hearts. Every craftsman carries their nostalgia for this land and is their most loving expression for this world.

