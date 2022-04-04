SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blooming flowers, romantic tea; green rain, and charming spring. Here is China's Guizhou. To let more people know about China's Guizhou Province, the People's Daily Online West USA Inc specially launched the "Magical Guizhou" series.

Guizhou is a land of artistic treasures, with well-protected ecology and natural landscapes as well as distinctive and diverse cultures and traditions that have brought forth gorgeous traditional attire. The patterns on the costumes record cultural history, symbology, and legends, serving as precious wordless history books.

Behold Guizhou's beauty, enjoy the multiethnic culture.

CONTACT:

Amy Zhou

Phone: 919.564.8043

Email: usawest@people.cn

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment