Magical Guizhou: Every folk custom is an unforgettable visit

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Guizhou, every folk custom is an unforgettable visit to ancient times that enlightens and inspires. Over the endless mountains and permanently running rivers, seated on the Yungui Plateau, Guizhou boasts its fascinating and diverse ethnic cultures that date far back in history. To let more people know about China's Guizhou Province, the People's Daily Online West USA Inc specially launched the "Magical Guizhou" series.

The lush Wumeng Mountains, located in the northwestern Yungui Plateau, are the home to people who worship fire. At the Torch Festival every summer, the sky is illuminated by passionate flames. This day is the most significant holiday as well as the new year for the Yi people.

"Under the night sky illuminated by flames and fireworks, nobody goes to sleep until enough fun is had". During the Lantern Festival every year, the "Dragon Dance with Molten Iron Fireworks" is a tradition that has been passed down for generations in Puding County, Anshun.

Guizhou is full of diverse and distinctive folk customs. Each one of the customs is deeply ingrained into local cultural legacies that trace their origins to distant times. The people of today recount their stories through their own unique cultures.



