Danone: Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 26, 2022

Press Release – Paris, April 4, 2022

Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 26, 2022

Danone informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on Tuesday April 26, 2022, at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at the Maison de la Mutualité – 24 rue Saint-Victor, 75005 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting and the notice of meeting were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on February 28 and April 4, 2022 respectively. Information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting is included in these notices.

Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the information and documents related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to Shareholders and may be consulted on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), section “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting / 2022”. This includes notably the notice of meeting and the addendum to the notice of meeting relating to the draft resolution whose inclusion in the agenda of this Shareholders’ Meeting has been requested, pursuant to the provisions of Article L.225-105 of the French Commercial Code, by shareholders representing a total of 0.8% of the Company’s share capital.

