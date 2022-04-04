Magical Guizhou: A Collision of Ups and Downs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's Guizhou is a mountainous province with rich worldly flavors. Sour, sweet, bitter, and spicy, the flavors here are as diverse as the fascinating customs and traditions of this region. To let more people know about China's Guizhou Province, the People's Daily Online West USA Inc specially launched the "Magical Guizhou" series.

The food and daily life here are so interwoven with one another that there is hardly a border in between. Here, each flavor is so much more than just a sensation on the tip of your tongue. It is the projection and understanding of life itself.

With an average elevation of 1,100 meters, and a rainy and humid climate, Guizhou's love for chili pepper is written into the genes of its people. Chili peppers drive away dampness and coldness, cultivating health, strength, and balance. The spicy food here also comes in rich varieties.

CONTACT:

Amy Zhou

Phone: 919.564.8043

Email: usawest@people.cn



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment