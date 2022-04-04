Advancial Donates Over $24,000 to Children’s Miracle Network

Dallas, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancial Federal Credit Union presented Children’s Health℠, their local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, with a check totaling $24,106.56 during a small ceremony at their Dallas campus located in the city’s downtown medical district on Monday. Representatives from Advancial presented the donation and then toured the facility.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is a key part of our vibrant corporate culture,” said Brent Sheffield, President and CEO of Advancial. “Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals serves our communities as they work to provide children with the healthcare they need and we’re proud to support those efforts with this donation,” he said. “Seeing what they do to help kids in person really drove home how important their work is. It was a profound experience.”

Advancial’s donation was comprised of funds raised from two internal efforts. Employees have the opportunity to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals every year during an annual pledge drive. Employees can provide a one-time donation, or have a donation amount deducted from their paycheck throughout the year. On top of those donations, Advancial put together a “Family Feud” style game teambuilding game for employees as part of its annual all employee meeting in January. To commemorate Advancial’s 85th year in business, the company donated $85 for every employee who participated in the game.

“Our employees always come out strong to support our annual pledge drive,” said Hannah Paxton, Advancial’s Employee Development Analyst who helps to head up the annual pledge drive. “It’s really encouraging to work for a company that prioritizes giving back to great causes like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” she said. “We had a ton of fun playing Family Feud and were able to contribute even more to support the great work they do.”

“Children’s Health is grateful to be the recipient of this generous donation,” said Paulette Mulry, associate vice president of development at Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “Advancial Federal Credit Union and their employees’ support of our hospital through the Credit Unions for Kids program helps to further our mission to make life better for children. We thank you for your advocacy in our community and wish you congratulations on 85 years of success.”

With a history dating back to 1937, Advancial provides a diversified line of advanced financial solutions to its members. Today, Advancial is a full-service financial institution that serves more than 100,000 members worldwide and has assets of approximately $2 billion. For more information, please visit the Advancial website at www.advancial.org.

