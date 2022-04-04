Restaurants Canada Launches Metaverse Marketplace; Announces Trend Hunter Partnership to Revive the Foodservice Industry

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The voice of the Canada’s foodservice and hospitality industry, Restaurants Canada has partnered with Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) to develop the first metaverse marketplace for Canada’s foodservice industry. A major step forward for the foodservice and hospitality industry, the 365 Marketplace will be the global destination for food and restaurant professionals looking to connect and do business virtually. In addition to, and complimenting the 365 Marketplace, Restaurants Canada has also announced an exciting content partnership with Trend Hunter, the #1 trend research platform, which will give access to valuable insights, and research for the industry.

Launching at RC Show 2022—Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event, taking place May 9-11, 2022—the 365 Marketplace offers a unique opportunity to connect Canadian foodservice and hospitality organizations, and professionals with local and international sellers. With the industry ramping back up post-pandemic, the launch of the 365 Marketplace will help to fuel the economy by enabling buyers and sellers to seamlessly interact in real-time and globally like never before.

“The 365 Marketplace offers a one-stop-resource for international communities to connect with the Canadian foodservice market, and vice-versa,” says Roy Little, Interim President and CEO, Restaurants Canada. “Our partnership with Nextech AR Solutions offers industry professionals the tools they need to help better serve the Canadian market and establish global connections. We look forward to bringing the virtual 365 Marketplace platform to the industry to break down barriers and encourage business across borders as the global foodservice industry revives post-pandemic.”

Designed by Nextech AR Solutions, the platform creates a hybrid blend of virtual event space and international marketplace, with up to 5,000 virtual vendor profiles serving 30,000+ members. 365 Marketplace aims to be a thriving centre for ecommerce, using unique 3D augmented reality technology to showcase products in their truest form, allowing members to interact at a higher level.

“The 365 Marketplace brings the restaurant industry into the metaverse, providing a completely digital marketplace where 3D models and AR experiences, including holograms, can be utilized to connect Buyers and Sellers and provide a much more interactive experience than a traditional online marketplace,” says Paul Duffy, President & Chairman of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. “By partnering with Nextech, and employing Nextech’s ground-breaking technology, Restaurants Canada is showing they are pioneers in the Restaurant Industry and are setting the stage for how business will be conducted going forward and in the future. These are truly exciting times for the Canadian Food and Beverage Industry, and I am excited to see it all unfold.”

Buyers and sellers will benefit from increased engagement and exposure through the platform, with access to a consolidated directory of goods and service providers, unique marketing and advertising opportunities, the ability to host events and more. Companies can connect globally using the platform’s messaging and virtual meeting features, as well as take advantage of live-streaming capabilities, launch new and exclusive products and encourage information sharing and education through on-demand video courses and materials.



The Innovator Exchange

In partnering with Trend Hunter, the platform will also host the first ‘Innovator Exchange,’ a program that brings together a select group of industry thought leaders within a think tank led by Trend Hunter. The program will tackle the biggest issues impacting foodservice in Canada, highlight global trends, and provide tangible takeaways that will enable these leaders to create a positive and lasting impact on the restaurant industry.

The international launch is supported by a contribution from Global Affairs Canada and includes a strategic partnership with Trend Hunter. Restaurants Canada will provide its members and 365 Digital Marketplace users with a Taste of the Future— including insights, international trends and data analytics all shared to help foodservice professionals innovate and predict what the industry may face in the coming years. With unique virtual events and experiences through both 365 Marketplace and RC Show 2022, the food and restaurant industry will be well-equipped to thrive post-pandemic.

“We are excited about the Restaurants Canada partnership as they fulfill the spirit of the Revival campaign in an industry that the pandemic hit the hardest. We look forward to providing a "Taste of the Future" by bringing our years of trend research expertise to inspire ideas and use our Innovator Exchange program as a forum to unlock new ways the industry can create value together,” says Suresh Parmachand, CMO and Futurist at Trend Hunter.

The Marketplace will officially launch at RC Show 2022 with over 700+ vendor supplier members and will provide access to operators in Canada and beyond. The Trend Hunter partnership will bring leading experts and brands together with a series of events being planned in connection to the RC Show and throughout the year that will innovate and inspire the future of our industry.

About the RC Show – since 1944

Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms, transporting three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences’ altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

About Trend Hunter

Trend Hunter is a Toronto-based global market research agency, event organization, and innovation consultancy. They create strategies, tactics, and experiences for B2C and B2B organizations across industries to unlock the hidden growth potential in their brands. Founded in 2005 by Jeremy Gutsche, NY Times bestselling author and innovation maven, Trend Hunter has evolved from a global media hub to an innovation agency, backed by the world's most comprehensive trend research platform. They continue to experience exponential growth as they expand their presence and offerings in the market research and innovation spaces. They promise to be your best choice for inspiration-to-innovation strategies to help you Create the Future.

