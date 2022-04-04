Phi Theta Kappa Recognizes 171 Colleges for Exemplary Transfer Pathways

Jackson, Mississippi, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 171 colleges and universities to its 2022 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways they have created to support transfer students.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor’s degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse, and on data submitted through the four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa’s online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.

Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

Spotlighted at the 2022 American Council on Education (ACE) conference, the Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students, and this year’s winners had exceptional outcomes, and several of these included:

  • Average percent of transfer in undergraduate population – 60%
  • Average bachelor’s degree completion rate among transfers – 77%
  • Average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan – 91%
  • Average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid – 84%

“This award is so important because it is based on what students tell us they need from their transfer experience,” says Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are honored to recognize the colleges and universities working exceptionally hard to create stronger pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for all students.”

 

Members of the 2022 Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll are:

Adelphi University Albion College Alma College
Anna Maria College Antioch University -Santa Barbara Antioch University – Seattle
Appalachian State University Arizona State University Athens State University
Augsburg University Baldwin Wallace University Barton College
Bay Path University Belhaven University Bellevue University
Binghamton University Blackburn College Blue Mountain College
Bluffton University Bryant University Buena Vista University
Carroll College Carson-Newman University Carthage College
Chatham University Clarke University College for Creative Studies
Columbia College (SC) Concordia University St. Paul Cornell College
Cumberland University Dallas Baptist University Delaware Valley University
DePaul University Drake University Duquesne University
East Texas Baptist University Eastern Illinois University Eastern Oregon University
Eckerd College Elizabethtown College Elmhurst University
Elmira College Florida International University Florida Southern College
Freed-Hardeman University Friends University Georgetown University SCS
Georgian Court University Gonzaga University Grand View University
Greenville University Hamline University Hiram College
Hood College Illinois College Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois State University Iowa State University Kansas State University
Kean University King’s College Kutztown University
Lake Forest College LIM College Lincoln Memorial University
Lindenwood University Lipscomb University Long Island University Post
Loyola Marymount University Loyola University Chicago Loyola University Maryland
Loyola University New Orleans Marian University Marquette University
Maryville College McMurry University Merrimack College
Metropolitan State University of Denver Millikin University Mississippi State University
Monmouth College Mount Mercy University Mount St. Joseph University
Neumann University New College of Florida New York Institute of Technology

 

                                            

Newberry College Newman University Niagara University
North Carolina Wesleyan College North Central College Northeastern State University
Northern Arizona University Northern Michigan University Northland College
Notre Dame of Maryland University Oakland University Oglethorpe University
Ohio Dominican University Ohio University Pacific University
Palo Alto University Prescott College Radford University
Randolph-Macon College Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Rider University
Roger Williams University Rollins College Rowan University
Russell Sage College Rutgers University Newark Saint Joseph’s University
Saint Peter’s University Shepherd University Simpson College
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Southern Wesleyan University Spring Hill College
Springfield College St. Cloud State University St. John Fisher College
Stephens College Stevenson University Stockton University
Suffolk University SUNY Cortland Sunny Geneseo
SUNY Polytechnic Institute Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Texas Lutheran University
Texas Tech University Texas Wesleyan University The College of Saint Rose
The University of Texas at Arlington Trevecca Nazarene University Union Institute & University
University of Colorado Boulder University of Colorado Denver University of Evansville
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Iowa University of Kansas
University of Louisville University of Massachusetts Lowell University of Mississippi
University of New Haven University of North Texas University of Northern Iowa
University of San Francisco University of Southern Mississippi University of Tampa
University of the Incarnate Word University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Ursuline College
Utica College Valparaiso University Walsh College
Wayne State University Webster University Wells College
Western Governors University Western Kentucky University Whitworth University
Wichita State University Wilkes University Wilmington College
Wilmington University Wisconsin Lutheran College York College of Pennsylvania

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
