Phi Theta Kappa Recognizes 171 Colleges for Exemplary Transfer Pathways

Jackson, Mississippi, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 171 colleges and universities to its 2022 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways they have created to support transfer students.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor’s degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse, and on data submitted through the four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa’s online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.

Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

Spotlighted at the 2022 American Council on Education (ACE) conference, the Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students, and this year’s winners had exceptional outcomes, and several of these included:

Average percent of transfer in undergraduate population – 60%

Average bachelor’s degree completion rate among transfers – 77%

Average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan – 91%

Average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid – 84%

“This award is so important because it is based on what students tell us they need from their transfer experience,” says Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are honored to recognize the colleges and universities working exceptionally hard to create stronger pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for all students.”

Members of the 2022 Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll are:

Adelphi University Albion College Alma College Anna Maria College Antioch University -Santa Barbara Antioch University – Seattle Appalachian State University Arizona State University Athens State University Augsburg University Baldwin Wallace University Barton College Bay Path University Belhaven University Bellevue University Binghamton University Blackburn College Blue Mountain College Bluffton University Bryant University Buena Vista University Carroll College Carson-Newman University Carthage College Chatham University Clarke University College for Creative Studies Columbia College (SC) Concordia University St. Paul Cornell College Cumberland University Dallas Baptist University Delaware Valley University DePaul University Drake University Duquesne University East Texas Baptist University Eastern Illinois University Eastern Oregon University Eckerd College Elizabethtown College Elmhurst University Elmira College Florida International University Florida Southern College Freed-Hardeman University Friends University Georgetown University SCS Georgian Court University Gonzaga University Grand View University Greenville University Hamline University Hiram College Hood College Illinois College Illinois Institute of Technology Illinois State University Iowa State University Kansas State University Kean University King’s College Kutztown University Lake Forest College LIM College Lincoln Memorial University Lindenwood University Lipscomb University Long Island University Post Loyola Marymount University Loyola University Chicago Loyola University Maryland Loyola University New Orleans Marian University Marquette University Maryville College McMurry University Merrimack College Metropolitan State University of Denver Millikin University Mississippi State University Monmouth College Mount Mercy University Mount St. Joseph University Neumann University New College of Florida New York Institute of Technology

Newberry College Newman University Niagara University North Carolina Wesleyan College North Central College Northeastern State University Northern Arizona University Northern Michigan University Northland College Notre Dame of Maryland University Oakland University Oglethorpe University Ohio Dominican University Ohio University Pacific University Palo Alto University Prescott College Radford University Randolph-Macon College Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Rider University Roger Williams University Rollins College Rowan University Russell Sage College Rutgers University Newark Saint Joseph’s University Saint Peter’s University Shepherd University Simpson College Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Southern Wesleyan University Spring Hill College Springfield College St. Cloud State University St. John Fisher College Stephens College Stevenson University Stockton University Suffolk University SUNY Cortland Sunny Geneseo SUNY Polytechnic Institute Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Texas Lutheran University Texas Tech University Texas Wesleyan University The College of Saint Rose The University of Texas at Arlington Trevecca Nazarene University Union Institute & University University of Colorado Boulder University of Colorado Denver University of Evansville University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Iowa University of Kansas University of Louisville University of Massachusetts Lowell University of Mississippi University of New Haven University of North Texas University of Northern Iowa University of San Francisco University of Southern Mississippi University of Tampa University of the Incarnate Word University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Ursuline College Utica College Valparaiso University Walsh College Wayne State University Webster University Wells College Western Governors University Western Kentucky University Whitworth University Wichita State University Wilkes University Wilmington College Wilmington University Wisconsin Lutheran College York College of Pennsylvania

