Update: Chlorine Institute Recognizes 35 North American and International Facilities For "Diamond Level" Safety and Environmental Performance

ARLINGTON, VA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – A select group of thirty-five North American and international chlor-alkali producer, packager and bleach manufacturer facilities earned The Chlorine Institute’s (CI) “Diamond Level” status, the highest level of safety and environmental recognition at the Institute’s 2022 Annual Meeting.

“CI’s safety and environmental recognition program highlights the industry’s ongoing commitment to safety performance and continuous improvement,” said CI President Frank Reiner. “CI members ‘Aim for Zero’ – that is zero injuries, incidents and releases. Diamond Level facilities not only aimed for zero, they achieved it, and their performance serves as benchmarks for the entire industry.” The recognition is based on 2021 safety and environmental data, and a complete list of the recipients is below.

To earn Diamond Level recognition, facilities must attain zero recordable injuries and zero RQ (reportable quantity) incidents and zero RMP (Risk Management Plan) incidents in their chlor-alkali process areas over a five-year period. “Diamond Level recognition is the ‘Triple Crown’ for safety and environmental excellence,” Mr. Reiner said. “By recognizing facilities that successfully ‘Aim for Zero,’ CI encourages all facilities to set the highest bar for safety and environmental performance, while promoting continuous improvement.”

Mr. Reiner concluded, “CI’s recognition program reinforces CI’s Member Safety and Security Commitment and affirms the importance of the training, instructional pamphlets, videos and other Institute resources that enhance safety for members, customers and the entire value chain.”

The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.

Diamond Level Safety and Environment Performance Facilities - 2022

Chlor-alkali Producers

Dow Chemical Company – Aratu, Brazil; Schkopau, Germany

Industria Química del Istmo, S.A. de C.V. – Santa Clara, Estado de México; Garcia, NLE

ERCO Worldwide LP – Saskatoon, SK

Occidental Chemical Corporation – Ingleside, TX

Chlorine Packagers

Brenntag North America – St. Gabriel, LA; Catoosa, OK; Henderson KY; Houston, TX

Brenntag Canada, Inc. – Winnipeg, MB; Langley, BC

Industria Química del Istmo, S.A. de C.V. – Hermosillo, SON

JCI Jones Chemicals – Riverview, MI; Merrimack, NH

DPC Industries, Inc. & DPC Enterprises LP – Festus, MO; Glendale, AZ; Reserve, LA; Albuquerque, NM

Univar Solutions – Cincinnati, OH





Sodium Hypochlorite Manufacturers

Brenntag Canada, Inc. – Beauharnois, QC

Brenntag North America – Chattanooga, TN; Clearwater, FL

Industria Química del Istmo, S.A. de C.V. – Tlaxcala, Mexico

Hydrite Chemical Company – Oshkosh, WI

KIK Custom Products, Inc. – Hampton, GA; Santa Fe Springs, CA

Univar Solutions – Harrisburg, PA

Chlorine Industrial Users

Honeywell International – Shreveport, LA

Kemira Water Solutions, Inc. – Baltimore, MD; East Chicago, IN; Mojave, CA; Varennes, QC

Mason Corporation – Schererville, IN

The Lubrizol Corporation – Avon Lake, OH





Contact:

Frank Reiner

703-894-4116

Freiner@CL2.com