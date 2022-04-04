Axiom Exhibiting at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials West Coast 2022

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials West Coast 2022, April 5-6 in Burlingame, California.



The two-day conference brings together leading pharma and biotech professionals from across the West Coast to explore new processes and technologies to optimize their clinical and outsourcing operations in the oncology space.

“Axiom Real Time Metrics is proud to have two decades of experience in supporting oncology trials across a wide range of indications. We understand the unique and complex nature of oncology research, which helps us to develop and execute specific strategies for their clinical management. Our Fusion eClinical Suite provides clients and research centers with a single point of access to all of their study data and clinical management needs. The advantage of Fusion’s real time reporting of data across multiple modules like EDC, Pharmacovigilance and RTSM; allows for instant insight into data trends in areas such as safety and enrolment rates,” says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.

“Clinical operations are a critical component in all studies. From start up to close out, our highly skilled Clinical Operations Team ensures proper planning, conduct, patient safety and data quality, all while ensuring good communication between study sites and sponsors. This is achieved through our dynamic Fusion platform. It is a powerful and intuitive solution for your clinical trial,” says Jas Chahal, Associate Director of Clinical Management.

The Axiom team is looking forward to learning about the needs of attendees at Booth 1 and having a conversation about how our award-winning Fusion eClinical Suite can help enable them to manage clinical trials more effectively and efficiently.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.arena-international.com/oncologywestcoast/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

