HARUNO INU - Leading The Next Generation Of Meme & Auto-Staking

Tokyo, Japan, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haruno Inu ($HARUNO), a token inspired by the character Haruno Sakura, is a decentralized financial asset that pays users with a fixed compound interest formula that is sustainable. Focusing on DeFi innovation, Haruno Inu's objective is to bring more benefits to $HARUNO token holders through many competitive features as a community managed deflationary token.





Haruno Inu Outstanding Features

Haruno Inu focused on DeFi innovation that creates benefits and value for $HARUNO token holders. Key features include:

A community controlled token (MEME token) - developer does not hold any token before listing on DEX.

Low Risk with the Haruno Insurance Fund (HIF) - 5% of all trading fees are stored in the Haruno Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing downside risk.

Easy and Safe Staking - No need to put $HARUNO into the hands of a 3rd party or centralized authority. Instead, buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet.

Interest Yield with Automatic Payments - Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in your own wallet, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment.

Highest Fixed APY - $HARUNO pays out at 936,435.80% in the first 12 months which rivals anything in the DeFi arena to date. After the first 12 months the interest rate drops over a predefined Long Term Interest Cycle period.

Rapid Interest Payments - The $HARUNO's DApp pays every $HARUNO Token holder each and every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.

Auto Token Burn - “Haruno Fire Pit” - an automatic token burn system, prevents circulating supply from getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. Haruno Fire Pit burns 2.5% out of all $HARUNO Token market sales and is burned in the same individual transaction.





Tokenomics

$HARUNO is built on Binance Smart Chain in a way that benefits both the holders and the project's long-term viability.

Initial Supply: 5.000.000

Max Supply: 100.000.000.000

Fairlaunch: 2.400.000

Token Liquidity: 2.395.000

Airdrop: 55.000

Bounty Campaign + GiveAway community: 150.000

Add LP: 51% (Lock 10 years)

Roadmap

Stage 1

Website Development

Whitepaper Documentation

$HARUNO Token Contract Development

Audit Smart Contract

Pre-Launch Marketing

Stage 2

Fairlaunch Pinksale

Pancakeswap Listing

CoinGecko Listing

CoinMarketCap Listing

Local Communities Launch

Launch App Haruno Inu

Stage 3

NFT Sale

Launch NFT Marketplace

New Partnership

Buy Back & Burn

Stage 4

Listing on CEXs

Marketing campaigns (PR, KOLs, Contest, etc.)



