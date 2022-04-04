HARUNO INU - Leading The Next Generation Of Meme & Auto-Staking

| Source: Haruno Inu Haruno Inu

Tokyo, JAPAN

Tokyo, Japan, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haruno Inu ($HARUNO), a token inspired by the character Haruno Sakura,  is a decentralized financial asset that pays users with a fixed compound interest formula that is sustainable. Focusing on DeFi innovation, Haruno Inu's objective is to bring more benefits to $HARUNO token holders through many competitive features as a community managed deflationary token.


Haruno Inu Outstanding Features

Haruno Inu focused on DeFi innovation that creates benefits and value for $HARUNO token holders. Key features include:

  • A community controlled token (MEME token) - developer does not hold any token before listing on DEX.
  • Low Risk with the Haruno Insurance Fund (HIF) - 5% of all trading fees are stored in the Haruno Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing downside risk.
  • Easy and Safe Staking - No need to put $HARUNO into the hands of a 3rd party or centralized authority. Instead, buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet.
  • Interest Yield with Automatic Payments - Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in your own wallet, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment.
  • Highest Fixed APY - $HARUNO pays out at 936,435.80% in the first 12 months which rivals anything in the DeFi arena to date. After the first 12 months the interest rate drops over a predefined Long Term Interest Cycle period.
  • Rapid Interest Payments - The $HARUNO's DApp pays every $HARUNO Token holder each and every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.
  • Auto Token Burn - “Haruno Fire Pit” - an automatic token burn system, prevents circulating supply from getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. Haruno Fire Pit burns 2.5% out of all $HARUNO Token market sales and is burned in the same individual transaction.


Tokenomics

$HARUNO is built on Binance Smart Chain in a way that benefits both the holders and the project's long-term viability.

  • Initial Supply: 5.000.000
  • Max Supply: 100.000.000.000
  • Fairlaunch: 2.400.000
  • Token Liquidity: 2.395.000
  • Airdrop: 55.000
  • Bounty Campaign + GiveAway community: 150.000
  • Add LP: 51% (Lock 10 years)

Roadmap

Stage 1

  • Website Development
  • Whitepaper Documentation
  • $HARUNO Token Contract Development
  • Audit Smart Contract
  • Pre-Launch Marketing

Stage 2

  • Fairlaunch Pinksale
  • Pancakeswap Listing
  • CoinGecko Listing
  • CoinMarketCap Listing
  • Local Communities Launch
  • Launch App Haruno Inu

Stage 3

  • NFT Sale
  • Launch NFT Marketplace
  • New Partnership
  • Buy Back & Burn

Stage 4

  • Listing on CEXs
  • Marketing campaigns (PR, KOLs, Contest, etc.) 


 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Crypto
                            
                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                Blockchain Wire
                            
                            
                                NFT
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data