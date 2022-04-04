HARUNO INU - Leading The Next Generation Of Meme & Auto-Staking

Tokyo, Japan, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haruno Inu ($HARUNO), a token inspired by the character Haruno Sakura, is a decentralized financial asset that pays users with a fixed compound interest formula that is sustainable. Focusing on DeFi innovation, Haruno Inu's objective is to bring more benefits to $HARUNO token holders through many competitive features as a community managed deflationary token.
Haruno Inu Outstanding Features
Haruno Inu focused on DeFi innovation that creates benefits and value for $HARUNO token holders. Key features include:
- A community controlled token (MEME token) - developer does not hold any token before listing on DEX.
- Low Risk with the Haruno Insurance Fund (HIF) - 5% of all trading fees are stored in the Haruno Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing downside risk.
- Easy and Safe Staking - No need to put $HARUNO into the hands of a 3rd party or centralized authority. Instead, buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet.
- Interest Yield with Automatic Payments - Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in your own wallet, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment.
- Highest Fixed APY - $HARUNO pays out at 936,435.80% in the first 12 months which rivals anything in the DeFi arena to date. After the first 12 months the interest rate drops over a predefined Long Term Interest Cycle period.
- Rapid Interest Payments - The $HARUNO's DApp pays every $HARUNO Token holder each and every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.
- Auto Token Burn - “Haruno Fire Pit” - an automatic token burn system, prevents circulating supply from getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. Haruno Fire Pit burns 2.5% out of all $HARUNO Token market sales and is burned in the same individual transaction.
Tokenomics
$HARUNO is built on Binance Smart Chain in a way that benefits both the holders and the project's long-term viability.
- Initial Supply: 5.000.000
- Max Supply: 100.000.000.000
- Fairlaunch: 2.400.000
- Token Liquidity: 2.395.000
- Airdrop: 55.000
- Bounty Campaign + GiveAway community: 150.000
- Add LP: 51% (Lock 10 years)
Roadmap
Stage 1
- Website Development
- Whitepaper Documentation
- $HARUNO Token Contract Development
- Audit Smart Contract
- Pre-Launch Marketing
Stage 2
- Fairlaunch Pinksale
- Pancakeswap Listing
- CoinGecko Listing
- CoinMarketCap Listing
- Local Communities Launch
- Launch App Haruno Inu
Stage 3
- NFT Sale
- Launch NFT Marketplace
- New Partnership
- Buy Back & Burn
Stage 4
- Listing on CEXs
- Marketing campaigns (PR, KOLs, Contest, etc.)