BrandSafway Names Gabriel McCabe President of Industrial, Energy & Commercial Division

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, Ga., April 4, 2022 – BrandSafway announced today the appointment of Gabriel McCabe to the position of president of its Industrial, Energy and Commercial Division, effective April 4, reporting to President and CEO Karl Fessenden. In this role, McCabe will continue to drive growth in access, energy, coatings and refractory services. He succeeds Dave Witsken, who is leaving BrandSafway to pursue new opportunities, after 17 years with the company.



"Gabe’s breadth and depth of experience in building teams and capabilities make him an ideal leader to fill this role,” said Fessenden. “He will add incredible value, as we move into our next phase of growth at BrandSafway. Dave has been instrumental in the expansion of our business during his tenure, and on behalf of the BrandSafway leadership team, I wish him all the best.”



McCabe joined BrandSafway in 2015 and was most recently president of its International Division and has held a number of leadership positions across the company. Prior to his tenure at BrandSafway, McCabe spent more than 20 years at General Electric (GE) in their power and oil & gas businesses.



“I am excited to partner with our customers in the industrial, energy and commercial sectors to improve productivity and safety on every jobsite,” said McCabe. “With BrandSafway’s talented team and full range of solutions, I look forward to continuing to provide market-leading innovation to serve our customers.”



McCabe holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Ireland’s University of Limerick.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

