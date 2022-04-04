Bellesa Launches Golden Ticket Campaign, Win Toys/Vibes for Life

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellesa has launched its Golden Ticket campaign, whereby 10 golden tickets will be randomly placed into Bellesa orders throughout April 2022. If an order contains a Golden Ticket, the recipient has won a lifetime supply of vibrators from Bellesa Boutique.

Bellesa community members will receive an extra chance to win an e-Golden Ticket by unboxing their BBoutique package on Instagram. To be entered, they must follow and tag @bellesaco, using the hashtag #BBgoldenticket.

"Bellesa was built together - with our community. It's a great feeling to be in a position whereby we can give back to the people who make Bellesa what it is and have some fun doing it," says Michelle Shnaidman, CEO of Bellesa.

Following the launch of their two flagship pleasure products with media giant BuzzFeed, Bellesa continues to expand into the mainstream and break down stigmas surrounding sex/pleasure. In November 2021, Bellesa launched the Demi Wand in partnership with Demi Lovato, joining forces to advocate for sexual wellness and pleasure for people of all genders. The #1-rated sex tech company globally, Bellesa has partnered with celebrities like Cardi B, Saweetie, Ashley Benson, and more.

Learn more about Bellesa's Golden Ticket campaign here: https://www.bboutique.co/golden-ticket

About Bellesa Boutique

The #1-rated sex toy boutique on Google, BBoutique's carefully curated collection includes sex toys, vibrators, dildos, couples toys, and more. Bellesa's mission is to empower its community to embrace, explore and celebrate their sexuality--unapologetically.

For more information, please visit bboutique.co.

