NowhereDAO Launches a Self-governing Community With an CryptoInsight-sharing Platform

Hongkong，China, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- * “DAO stand for the Decentralized autonomous organization

Member-owned communities without centralized leadership.

A safe way to collaborate with internet strangers.

A safe place to commit funds to a specific cause.”

- ethereum.org DAO definition



The encryption enthusiast’s alliance, NowhereDAO, announced the launch of its self-governing community with an Cryptoinsights-sharing platform where everyone is a contributor and at the same time a beneficiary.

According to NowhereDAO, it aims to rally together the general users, world's best analysts, investment research experts, NFT collectors, and artists. This is because NowhereDAO claims to be a free and equal information interaction organization where everyone can create and share content, allowing people to devote their time and effort to gain rewards. Swipe out the hardship or information barriers that most of the encryption enthusiasts encounter in their journeys.

Further, NowhereDAO also confirmed that it developed an intelligent official website task system that enables users to conveniently complete or publish tasks to obtain contribution points or consume the acquired tokens.

"In the NowhereDAO platform, members can apply for different statuses, either as an ambassador, manager, promoter, KOL, etc. Anyone can fit themselves in NowhereDAO on their own merits," says NowhereDAO.

Furthermore, the team emphasizes that anyone can be a content creator and receive NFTs and tokens as a result of community participation guidelines. The distribution and issuance of NFTs is based on the contribution level achievements.

In addition, the team also added that they have implemented a unique rating system for suggestions. In terms of community suggestions and proposals, the autonomous committee will set a reasonable market pass rate base on specific events, to ensure the correctness of the resolution and avoid manipulation.

During a recent AMA, the team mentioned that NowhereDAO Token is 100% distributed to the community as they confirmed that their NowhereDAO Token doesn’t have private sales or any other sale forms. Therefore, 100% of its allocation belongs to the community.

Website: https://nowheredao.community/

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/HX2dd92n2w

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nowhereDAO

