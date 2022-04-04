Haruno Inu - the Highest Fixed Apy in Crypto With 996,966.45%

Tokyo, Japan, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haruno Inu is inspired by the character Haruno Sakura - one of the greatest medical-nin in the world. Haruno Inu is a decentralized financial asset that pays users with a fixed compound interest formula that is sustainable. Haruno Inu's objective is to bring more benefits to the community through many of our competitive features as a community-managed deflationary token.





A community controlled token - the $HARUNO Team will NOT hold any tokens. We are committed to the longevity of the project and thus the $HARUNO team cannot dump on you.

No extra mint or hidden Tokens - The $HARUNO smart contract has NO ability to mint extra tokens nor can the supply be manually increased or used in an artificial way to change the initial supply by awarding ourselves free tokens.

Auto-Staking with Highest Fixed APY in Crypto - 996,966.45%.

Haruno Inu also offers the industry's highest fixed APY, paid every 15 minutes, and a simple Buy-Hold-Earn system that grows your $HARUNO portfolio in your wallet at a lightning-fast pace.

How Does Auto-Staking Work?

The Haruno Auto-Stake feature is a simple yet cutting-edge function called Buy-Hold-Earn, that provides the ultimate ease of use for $HARUNO holders.

Buy-Hold-Earn - By simply buying and holding $HARUNO token in your wallet, you earn rebase rewards as interest payments directly into your wallet. Your tokens will increase every 15 minutes.





Using a Positive Rebase formula, $HARUNO makes it possible for token distribution to be paid directly proportional to the epoch rebase rewards, worth 0.02628% every 15 minute epoch period of the total amount of $HARUNO tokens held in your wallet. The rebase rewards are distributed on each EPOCH (15 minute rebase period) to all $HARUNO holders.

This means that without moving their tokens from their wallet, $HARUNO holders receive an annual compound interest of 996,966.45%

Haruno Inu Tokenomics

Initial Supply: 5.000.000

Max Supply: 100.000.000.000

Fairlaunch: 2.400.000

Token Liquidity: 2.395.000

Airdrop: 55.000

Bounty Campaign + GiveAway community: 150.000

Add LP: 51% (Lock 10 years)

Haruno Inu Fair Launch

Haruno Inu will follow a Fair Launch and comply to Fair Launch Rules where everyone will be able to acquire $HARUNO tokens in an equal way on the PinkSale platform using BNB.

NO Whitelist - There is no whitelisting required. Everybody will have an equal chance to buy $HARUNO on PinkSale at release time.