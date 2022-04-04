Cardano’s Da Vinci’s Locker, the NFT marketplace of all blockchains starts Private Sale

New York, NY, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- davincislocker.io Private Sale is kicking off on the 5th of April 2022 by 1am CET. Visit Sales Page: https://DVL.DaVincisLocker.io to participate in the initial Token offering. The team is excited to announce the launch of Da Vinci Locker, the NFT marketplace of all blockchains.





Da Vinci Locker (DVL) is a Community driven decentralized Cross Chain Marketplace that uses Atomic Swap and cross chain virtual machines to ensure that NFT’s are traded not just on the Cardano Blockchain, but across multiple blockchains.

Being built to become Cardano’s version of Opensea, it aims to better represent, as well as incorporate the needs and wants of the NFT community, which will evolve via direct community involvement in decision making and voting in vital issues that concerns the administration of the Marketplaces functionality.

The DVL marketplace will make use of Cardano’s version of OpenSea’s smart contracts and introduces no new smart contract risk.

Roadmap

The DVL (Da Vinci Locker) marketplace will evolve over time based on community feedback to support new integrations, like analytics tools, and creation of derivative NFTs. In addition to the marketplace, we are introducing a new type of NFT with built-in utility: the programmable NFT. The first NFTs of this collection will be utilized for additional yield farming and liquidity mining of the DVL Tokens.

About Da Vinci’s Locker

In Simple Terms, Da Vinci’s Locker https://VincisLocker.io is a Cross Chain NFT Marketplace that will use Atomic Swap/Virtual machines to ensure that DVL (Da Vinci’s Locker) will become the marketplace for all Blockchains where any Individual can turn their Intellectual property into a unique Blockchain Coded Token that cannot be duplicated.

Hence users have security of ownership which you can sell to anybody on their Marketplace without middlemen, and earn 100% of your proceeds from sales directly to your wallet. Additionally as part of their mandate to deliver financial power to the original creators of Art and intellectual properties on their platform, creators will receive royalties in perpetuity every time their creation changes hands or ownership on the platform.

Da Vinci’s Locker mission

Da Vinci’s Locker is on a mission to create a Fully Decentralized Native/Cross-Chain and Multi-Functional NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain. To ensure a fully decentralized Cross-Chain NFT Platform, where not just digital creators but anybody, any everyday Individual who has produced a sound Intellectual Item can turn their Photos, Ideas, Music, Videos, gif or Paintings into Non Fungible Tokens in just a few easy clicks.

Da Vinci’s Locker Solution And Features

Da Vinci’s Locker upon launch will have a decentralized, interoperable cross Chain and highly user incentivized NFT platform on the Cardano Blockchain that will enjoy the security and scalability of the Cardano Network.

Marketplace for all Blockchains

Depth and breadth of creator vertical expertise

A creative designer can create an NFT token that is redeemable for a physical product on our Da Vinci’s Locker platform.

A Musician can create an NFT Token for his release, which collectively represents a fraction of the streaming royalties of the song. An AI Smart Sorting Engine using neural networks that would detect the minting of copyrighted or already existing NFTs, label them as such, and also tackle Low Quality & Spammy NFTs and Their Creators by utilizing Artificial Intelligence & machine learning.





