English French

Disposal by Casino Group of its remaining stake in Mercialys

Paris, 4th April 2022,

Following the disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity through a total return swap (TRS) concluded on February 21st 2022 (and now settled), Casino Group today completed the disposal of its remaining stake in Mercialys, i.e. 10.3% of Mercialys equity, through a new TRS.

Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any voting rights in Mercialys.

Proceeds of the transaction amount to €86 million.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr



or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Franck PASQUIER – Tel : +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr



Attachment