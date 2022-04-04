EPCOR Completes $21M Expansion of Pecan Reclamation Facility

PHOENIX, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR USA (EPCOR) is pleased to announce it has completed a $21 million USD expansion of the Pecan Water Reclamation Facility, located in the company’s San Tan water and wastewater districts.



The expansion increases the plant’s capacity by 1 million gallons per day (gpd), ensuring immediate system reliability for existing customers and helping to meet the future wastewater needs of fast-growing Pinal County.

The project successfully met its ambitious 12-month timeline, which began in March 2021.

The newly expanded 4 mgd treatment facility will recycle roughly 717 million gallons (2,200 acre-feet) of water annually, supporting Arizona’s water-management goals and EPCOR’s environmental stewardship and sustainability commitments to reuse or recharge at least 90 percent of the wastewater EPCOR receives. Since 2012, EPCOR has returned in excess of 18 billion gallons to the water cycle through aquifer recharge, public irrigation, support for local farms, and other uses.

“We’re extremely pleased to have completed this critical project under an accelerated timeline,” said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA. “Investing in public infrastructure is essential to sustain healthy and resilient communities – not only does it immediately benefit customers and the surrounding region, it aligns with our focus on sustainability and the environment.”

“This was an urgent need for Pinal County and San Tan Valley, and we are extremely pleased to see EPCOR delivering on its promise,” said Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman. “Since EPCOR stepped in as interim manager and now as owner of these water and wastewater systems, our communities have seen a significant improvement in service, quality and reliability. This is a major step forward for residents and businesses here today, and for the region’s long-term growth.”

EPCOR acquired the San Tan water and wastewater districts in January 2021 and identified more than $136 million in necessary improvements. The Pecan Water Reclamation Facility expansion was the most urgent wastewater infrastructure need in the service area.

To learn more, visit epcor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm

Director, Public Affairs

EPCOR USA

O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA

EPCOR USA is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 780,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR USA employs approximately 425 people.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d840b878-0793-4290-85c3-c18c9a68586e