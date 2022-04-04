Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s Earnings Presentation by joining the call via https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tiHQ5cik. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 844-200-6205 (United States) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call (Access Code 477488). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 866-813-9403 (United States) or 1-929-458-6194 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 051536. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.



ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.6 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, and www.bankri.com.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Carl M. Carlson 617-425-5331

Co-President, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer



