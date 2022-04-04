Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 1b Clinical Data for KPI-012 in Patients with PCED at 2022 ARVO Annual Meeting

ARLINGTON, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will present data from a previously completed Phase 1b clinical trial of KPI-012 in a poster session at the 2022 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Denver, Colorado, May 1-4, 2022 and virtually, May 11-12, 2022. The data support the ongoing development of KPI-012, a novel investigational secretome therapy, to address the complex wound healing process in persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).



The accepted abstract is listed below and is now available on the ARVO conference website: https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/.

Title: Results of a Phase 1b clinical trial of KPI-012, a novel secretome therapy, in patients with Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect (PCED)

Session Title: Corneal epithelial biology and repair mechanisms

Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 3232 - A0267

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. MDT (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. EDT)

Presenter: Valeria Sáanchez-Huerta, M.D., Director General, Asociación para Evitar la Ceguera en México

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1%. Kala also has a pipeline of development programs including a clinical-stage secretome product candidate, KPI-012, initially targeting persistent corneal epithelial defects (PCED) and multiple proprietary new chemical entity (NCE) preclinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release about Kala’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to statements about Kala’s expectations with respect to KPI-012, the future development or commercialization of KPI-012, conduct and timelines of clinical trials, Kala’s plans to progress its pipeline of preclinical development programs targeted to address front and back of the eye diseases, constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Kala’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings Kala makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Kala’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Kala does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Jill Steier

jill.steier@kalarx.com

781-996-5252

Hannah Deresiewicz

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

212-362-1200