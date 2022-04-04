Neurona Therapeutics to Present at the Locust Walk Stem Cell Tx Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing regenerative cell therapies to treat chronic neurological disorders, today announced that Cory R. Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona’s president and chief executive officer will present a corporate overview at the Locust Walk Stem Cell Tx Conference, which is being organized in partnership with the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, on April 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM ET.



The event will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the News and Events section of the Neurona website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Neurona website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Neurona

Neurona’s regenerative neural cell therapies have single-dose curative potential. Based on a novel neural cell lineage developed by the company’s scientific founders, Neurona has built a robust regenerative platform and is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neuronal, glial, and gene-edited cell therapy candidates that provide long-term integration and repair of dysfunctional neural networks for multiple neurological disorders. Neurona’s lead product candidate, NRTX-1001, a targeted inhibitory neuron cell therapy derived from human pluripotent stem cells, is designed to repair hyperexcitable neural networks that underlie epilepsy, as well as other disorders of the nervous system, and is being evaluated for safety and efficacy in a Phase 1/2 multicenter clinical trial in people with drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05135091). More information about Neurona can be found at www.neuronatherapeutics.com

