TUESDAY: SBA Administrator Visits Goucher College

Baltimore, Maryland, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, April 5, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Goucher College and participate in a fireside chat and a listening session highlighting Second Chance Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the collateral consequences of criminal convictions and unlock second-chance opportunities for people who have completed their sentences to contribute to their communities.

Administrator Guzman will join Greater Baltimore Committee President Don Fry for a fireside chat as part of Goucher College’s Leadership Café series, where they will discuss the progress made by the SBA in Guzman’s first year as Administrator, the SBA’s goals for the next year, as well as upcoming opportunities for small businesses resulting from President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Made in America plan.

There will be a brief press gaggle following the chat, after which Administrator Guzman will join a roundtable conversation with the Goucher College Prison Education Partnership, where she will highlight recent changes to the SBA’s Community Advantage program to allow formerly incarcerated individuals to better access the resources and capital needed to start small businesses.

Media are invited to join these events but must RSVP for credentialing and event locations.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

WHERE:

Goucher College, Baltimore, MD

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , U.S. Small Business Administration

, U.S. Small Business Administration Don Fry, President/CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee

President/CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee Dr. Mileah Kromer , Director, Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College

, Director, Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College Eliza Cornejo, Interim Director, Goucher Prison Education Partnership program, Goucher College

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Christina Carr at christina.carr@sba.gov , with the reporter’s name and press outlet. Space is limited, so early responses are recommended.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration