TextUs Names Joel Schlundt CTO to Scale Technology for its Industry-Leading Texting Platform

Denver, Colorado, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, an industry-leading enterprise texting solution that allows businesses to have engaging two-way conversations at scale, welcomes Joel Schlundt, Chief Technology Officer, to its executive leadership team. This key hire rounds out the company’s c-suite and comes on the heels of the company’s recently closed $22M Series C financing led by Atlanta-based Eastside Partners with participation from Colorado-based Access Venture Partners.

Schlundt brings over 20 years of experience in development, enterprise architecture and engineering to the TextUs team. Most recently, he led the engineering team at Hireology, a hiring platform for small to mid-size businesses that provides support for interviewing, assessments, background checks, and employee referrals. While at Hireology, Schlundt scaled engineering from 5 to 40 people and led efforts to improve workforce diversity and employee benefits. His experience growing a remote-first team in a high growth stage company will lend itself well as TextUs continues to expand its foothold in the SMS, cloud communications and business texting space.

“I am very fortunate to be joining the TextUs team during such an important period of growth for the company. There are so many exciting opportunities to really innovate and drive higher quality interactions in a very scalable way," says Schlundt.

“We are excited to have such an accomplished technology leader join the TextUs team. Joel’s experience in the development of messaging- and data-intensive software is a great fit for our company,” said Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs. “His combination of people and technology skills will enable us to accelerate product innovation and extend our position in the market.”

TextUs has established a leadership position by delivering a texting platform that allows companies to maximize both reach and conversion. As more companies seek solutions to effectively connect with customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has become the most effective communication channel. Garnering a 98% read rate and response rate up to 10x higher than email or phone, texting’s higher engagement rate leads to higher productivity and, ultimately, more revenue and profitability for companies.







About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.