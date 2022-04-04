Dr. William Haseltine releases new book on Omicron

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his latest book, bestselling author and scientist William A. Haseltine offers a detailed analysis of how the Omicron variant evolved to evade our best defenses and provides a roadmap for how we might protect ourselves against future variants.

Covid-19 has challenged and upended many common notions around viral infection. The Omicron variant is likely the most infectious virus since the 1918 influenza pandemic with over 200 million cases currently confirmed worldwide. As many as a third of the global population may have been infected with the Omicron variant, considering unreported cases and asymptomatic carriers.

Omicron: From Pandemic to Endemic (ACCESS Health Press, April 2022) collects insights from the latest research on the entire family of Omicron variants and explains the lessons that we need to implement in our public health and medical practices going forward. While many governments and citizens alike are growing weary of protective Covid-19 measures, Haseltine argues that this is not the time to let our guard down.

The increasing transmissibility of the Omicron variant, demonstrates the immense capacity for evolution by this virus. In terms of lethal potential, SARS-CoV-2 sits on a knife’s edge, one unlucky point mutation away from becoming substantially more dangerous.

Omicron: From Pandemic to Endemic will be updated frequently to keep pace with events. It is a living eBook. When a reader purchases a copy of the book, they will receive a passcode that will give them online access to every subsequent edition of the book and online access to Variants! The Shape-Shifting Challenge of Covid-19. The most recent edition will be available at: www.williamhaseltine.com/omicron

About The Author:

William A. Haseltine is President of ACCESS Health International, a former Harvard Medical School and School of Public Health professor, and the founder of more than a dozen biotechnology companies. He has been published widely as an authority on pandemics in CNN, Washington Post, Forbes, and Scientific American and is the author of several books on Covid-19.







