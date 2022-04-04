Wabash Releases Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Report and CEO’s Letter to Stockholders

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today published its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report and, separately, President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy’s annual letter to stockholders.



The company’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report provides an overview and assessment of the ongoing environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that demonstrate Wabash’s commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and sound management practices. These components of the company’s strategy are also represented in Yeagy’s letter to stockholders, which was issued in the company’s 2021 Annual Report.

“Wabash has always led the industry in product design,” Yeagy wrote to stockholders, “and in recent years we set our focus on environmental impact, which has gained customers’ attention as they work toward meeting carbon reduction goals.”

In his comments in the Corporate Responsibility Report, Yeagy goes on to say, “This is more than a report. This is and always has been an integral part of who we are and what we do. I am proud of the progress our team has made to drive long-term positive change for Wabash and all our stakeholders. Wabash is committed to Changing How the World Reaches You, and that commitment extends beyond the boundaries of our day-to-day business. As an innovator in transportation, logistics and distribution, we know the changes and improvements we make in the way we work can drive change throughout the industry.”

Wabash’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report was prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and using relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) baseline metrics. The preparation of the report was conducted by a cross-functional team of subject matter experts and overseen by the company’s executive officers and Board of Directors.



The full 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report and Letter to Stockholders in the 2021 Annual Report are available at ir.onewabash.com.

About Wabash

