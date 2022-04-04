Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on May 5, 2022

BETHESDA, Md., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the market close.



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number 888-506-0062 International Toll Number 973-528-0011 Access Code 195467

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through August 5, 2022. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010 International Toll Number 919-882-2331 Passcode 45160

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 44,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint venture. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.