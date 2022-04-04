Bitfarms to Participate in April Conferences

- Bitcoin 2022, April 6-9 -

- Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit, April 12-13 -

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announced that members of management will participate in the following conferences in April.

Event: Bitcoin 2022 Location: Miami Beach Convention Center Date: April 6-9, 2022 Time: Bitfarms’ Chief Mining Officer Ben Gagnon will be a panelist: - April 7, 11 am ET, Mining Stage – Bitcoin Governance: Users, Devs, and Miners - April 8, 3 pm ET, Mining Stage – Started (Mining) From the Bottom Now We Here

Registration | Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Event: Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit Location: Virtual Date: April 12-13, 2022 Time: April 13, 11:30 am ET – Panel: Go-to-Market Self-Mining Strategy

Bitcoin Mining Summit | Cowen

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bitfarms management, please contact your Cowen representative or Bitfarms IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. On February 24, 2022, the Company was further honoured by the TSX-V as Venture 50 Winner, placing first in the Technology sector.

Operationally, Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with six industrial scale facilities located in Québec, one in Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

