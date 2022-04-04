Micron Appoints Fran Dillard as Vice President and Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer

BOISE, Idaho, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Fran Dillard to the role of vice president and chief diversity inclusion officer. Dillard brings more than 20 years of diversity leadership and HR experience to advance the company’s key diversity initiatives.



“Diversity, equality and inclusion are foundational at Micron and we’re excited to have Fran’s leadership, exceptional skills and deep experience to accelerate our vision and strategy and build on our history of championing an inclusive workplace for all,” said April Arnzen, senior vice president and chief people officer at Micron. “We are delighted to welcome her to Micron and look forward to all Fran will accomplish in advancing our DEI commitments.”

Dillard was most recently the executive director of global diversity and inclusion enterprise programs, partnerships, and strategic solutions for Lockheed Martin Corporation. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, she was the global head of diversity and inclusion for Texas Instruments in Dallas for 13 years.

Dillard has led award-winning corporate programs that have been recognized by the National Association for Female Executives, the National Diversity Council and the PRISM National ERG Council. She is a fellow of the National African-American Women’s Leadership Institute, and currently serves on the board of directors for Leadership Women, Inc. and for the Alliance for Greater Works. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

epompen@micron.com



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Farhan Ahmad

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1927

farhanahmad@micron.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40ce53f2-62aa-46ed-a2fd-d066d6072499