Yoga Kawa’s Puppy Yoga Gets Featured in Breakfast Television “Toronto’s Ultimate Puppy Yoga Experience”

Toronto, ON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading company for yoga services in Canada, Yoga Kawa, is pleased to share that their Puppy Yoga was featured in Breakfast Television's "Toronto's Ultimate Puppy Yoga Experience" episode. Yoga Kawa calls it the world's cutest yoga class, where loveable little pups join the class as teaching assistants. And the result is one hour of pure puppy bliss with lots of snuggles, tickles, giggles and snickers. The puppy yoga classes in Toronto have garnered rave reviews from people who have been a part of the sessions. A majority of these people come back very often for these unique and immersive experience. These classes are perfect for students at all skill levels. At the end of every session, participants feel more joyful, stress-free, relaxed, and flexible.



The yoga studio is occupied by 4 or 5 adorable pups aged between 2 and 6 months. They are left to roam in the class and go wherever and whoever they wish to. They wander around the course looking for hugs, cuddles, kisses and a play session from the participants. Adults and kids aged 12 and above are welcome to join the classes. Kids must be accompanied by their guardians or parents in the sessions. Yoga Kawa partners with various local ethical breeders that they vetted thoroughly to ensure trusted and long term partnerships, which allow students to learn more about ethical breeding and proper socialization for puppies. These are only weekend sessions with limited seats and hence anyone interested is encouraged to book at the earliest convenience.

"I recently attended a Puppy Yoga Session and it was AMAZING! I never smiled and laughed so much and I also got in some great yoga stretches. Echo is an amazing instructor and I can't wait to do it again!" says Susan Chung. Sometimes it is not just about yoga; it is about having fun, being present and letting it go. These sessions are perfect stress-busters in today's busy and stressful lives, especially with the pandemic. One can also gift one or more puppy yoga sessions to their loved ones. The Yoga Kawa Gift Card can be used for any of the classes offered here. The gift cards start from $25 and go up to $250.

Yoga Kawa is known for its corporate wellness classes including yoga, meditation, pilates, zumba and more. Corporations can create happier and healthier office spaces with the help of these mindful, immersive and engaging yoga sessions. The employees will learn how to perform these exercises at their desks or in an area provided. They can de-stress and feel rejuvenated after the sessions. Certified professionals and yoga instructors conduct the programs. The yoga classes are tailored as per their employees' needs. What makes Yoga Kawa especially unique is its corporate puppy yoga classes. Corporate puppy yoga classes are conducted at workplaces to help with team building, and bring relaxation and giggles to the staff so that they may return to their day with less tension on their body and big smiles on their faces.

Yoga Kawa also offers online yoga sessions, guided meditation, and yoga teacher training.

About Yoga Kawa

Yoga Kawa founded by Echo Wang is a leading Canada-based yoga center offering corporate and condo yoga services. They currently have centers in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

