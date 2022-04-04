LibertyCon - Europe's largest pro-liberty event is returning in 2022!

Prague, Czech Republic, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students For Liberty, the largest pro-liberty student organization, announced it will be hosting its annual event – LibertyCon Europe on April 23-24, 2022, in the Cubex Centre and Radlická Kulturní Sportovna in Prague, the Czech Republic.

For the first time after the pandemic European Students For Liberty is bringing together some of the most respectable and well-known speakers and activists in the liberty movement from around the globe to discuss the philosophy of liberty and host an open discussion with students across the ideological spectrum.

Announced speakers of the event are Leszek Balcerowicz - former Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, David Friedman, Tom Palmer, Lawrence Reed, Stephen Davies, George Selgin, Stephan Livera, Dominik Stroukal, Tatsiana Khomich, Li Schoolland, and many more.

On April 23, guests of the conference can expect sessions covering the role of the government, free society, technologies, Eastern Europe and Russia, Bitcoin, lockdowns & mandates, and other challenges Europe is facing right now.

On April 24, the conference will transform into a festival at the Radlická Kulturní Sportovna, where guests will have a chance to enjoy live music, movie screenings, and some of the most thought-provoking discussions from activists around Europe.



"With Eastern Europe in crisis and liberty under the gravest threat in decades, LibertyCon in Prague promises to be a memorable event for young people. Do not miss it. You will learn how the principles of liberty apply to current events and why the understanding of liberty’s ethical foundations is indispensable to future success. See you there!" said Lawrence W. Reed, President Emeritus, Foundation for Economic Education.

LibertyCon is an excellent place for students and professionals to find networking opportunities, reconnect with fellow liberty enthusiasts, and meet the next generation of liberty activists.

“LibertyCon Europe is an exceptional opportunity for students from all over Europe to gather together, make connections, exchange ideas, and build a freer, more prosperous future for Europe,” said Tamar Tarsaidze, LibertyCon Europe Conference Director.

Tickets are available for the price of €20 and include attendance at all keynote and breakout sessions, swag, meals, and attendance at social parties. VIP tickets are sold out.

Register now here: https://studentsforliberty.ticketspice.com/libertycon-2022



European Students For Liberty prides itself on taking a “big tent” approach to promote liberty. Not only are pro-liberty people of all types and backgrounds welcome to join, but there’s no requirement to have prior knowledge of libertarian thought, economics, or any particular approach to liberty.

Learn more about the LibertyCon at https://libertycon.net/

About Students For Liberty:

Students For Liberty is the largest pro-liberty, student-driven organization in the world. Students For Liberty’s mission is to educate, develop, and empower the next generation of leaders for liberty. For more information, visit: https://studentsforliberty.org/

