Global Arena Holding Files 10-K Highlighting Revenue Growth, Debt Reduction and Expanding Business Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company, focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is excited to share a few highlights.

2021 Year End Financial Summary:

Gross revenue for the year was $1,223,116; an increase of roughly 91% from the same period in 2020.

Net Losses for the year reflected ($877,612), which is an approximate 50% improvement over the same period in 2020, which reflected a Net Loss of ($1,746,125).

Costs and expenses increased 9% to $1.89M for the year, as compared to $1.75M during the corresponding reporting period in 2020.

Cash on the balance sheet had decreased from roughly $0.06M as of December 31, 2020, to approximately $0.01M at the close of 2021.

Additionally, it is important to highlight the Company’s capitalization table as management greatly endeavored to stave off dilution by improving its convertible debt balance sheet. As a result, the total number of common shares outstanding in 2021 was 2,044,502,156, a 19.36% increase over the 1,712,958,504 common shares outstanding ending the year of 2020 — a difference of 331,543,652 common shares. Yet, this increase was more than 50% less than the increase that occurred between the end-of-year 2019 (985,539,957 common shares) and the end-of-year 2020 (1,712,958,504 common shares); an increase of 727,418,547 common shares (395,874,895 shares more than the end-of-year 2021).

Management attributed this to the Company entering note settlement agreements [as reported] with investors to settle certain convertible notes and accrued interest for a payment of $25,000 and 75,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. At that time, the Company also recognized a gain of $509,080 on the settlement of its debt.

Management continues to be enthusiastic about the growth opportunities at the Company’s subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc. (GES), which operates on a three-year business cycle as most clients have officer elections every three years. In further support of GES’ growth, on February 10, 2021, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) announced the adoption of the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG) 2.0. These guidelines were formulated to improve cyber security, accessibility, and usability requirements in the U.S. voting process. During 2021, GES engaged software and hardware developers to assist with working toward the qualification process of applying for U.S. certification.

Further, as it regards GES, the Company aligned with TrueVote, Inc. (a comprehensive end-to-end, de-centralized, digital voting system) to develop a proprietary election software for the Company. Management believes that an online system, based on proven database methodologies, and layered with a "checksum" posted on the Blockchain, will potentially break new ground for the future of voting for elections in both the U.S. and abroad.

Lastly, with the recent additions of E.M. “Kiki VanDeWeghe, III, and Magdiel Rodriguez to the GES Advisory Board, the Company is positioning itself to potentially expand its operational capabilities, at both the parent and subsidiary levels.

John S. Matthews, the Chairman of the Company, stated, “We are pleased with the continued progress and growth of the Company, and our operating subsidiary, GES. Management is now preparing additional software and hardware updates following recent new guidelines issued at both the Federal and State levels. We will soon be providing shareholders with additional information as the Company prepares for our 2022 shareholders meeting.”

Mr. Matthews continued, “Although 2020 created enormous challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I can confidently say that based on our 2021 accomplishments, both financially and operationally, I believe that Global Arena Holdings, Inc., has the ability to weather many socioeconomic storms. This is because at our core, we assist with the management of open and fair elections at every level; private or public. And this is something that has always been fundamental to a free and law-abiding society, making this a necessary service and somewhat recession proof.”

“I would like to thank our shareholders for all their continued support in 2021. I’d also really like to thank the management, staff, and outside vendors, who believed in what we are doing, so much so, that they continued administering elections under the most difficult of environments in the past couple years; ultimately giving us the ability to have such a visibly positive performance in 2021. We continued to develop and improve our proprietary registration and tabulation software, expanded our management team, and negotiated what we believe will be valuable business opportunities. We are all looking forward to what we will accomplish in 2022 and beyond.”

As always, management recommends reading the Form 10-K in its entirety and contacting the Company with any questions.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company’s website at: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com, where you can also access all SEC filings, as the Company continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company’s filings at SEC.gov.

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc., GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Six Hundred (8,600) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements related to the future anticipated direction of the industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned or required capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth, and potential contracts. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, dependence on existing management, financing activities, domestic and global economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Global Arena Holding, Inc.

208 East 51st St.

Suite 112

New York, NY 10022

kathryn@globalarenaholding.com

Tel: 646-801-5524

www.globalarenaholding.com



