Owens Achieves Prestigious Court of the Table MDRT Qualification

PARK RIDGE, Ill., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Owens, president of Owens Financial Group, has qualified for Court of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for his membership in the MDRT organization. This membership equips Owens with tools and resources to better serve his local communities.

Court of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Owens among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

"Qualifying for Court of the Table is a rare and impressive achievement," said Randy Scritchfield, CFP®, LUTCF, MDRT President. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally."

Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial professional but also to an unmatched global network spanning 70 nations and territories around the world.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in more than 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.

About Owens Financial Group

Owens Financial Group is dedicated to helping residents of Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Wisconsin learn more about different ways to use insurance products to help strengthen their retirement strategy. For more information, visit www.owens-financialgroup.com or contact them at 1-800-658-8156.

Contact Information

Giang Ngo

Media Relation Specialist, MDRT

gngo@mdrt.org

847-993-4928

@MDRTweet

Chris Owens

President, Owens Financial Group

chris@owens-financialgroup.com

800-658-8156

