Croki aims to be the Floki of Crypto.com's Cronos Blockchain with up to 900% APY Staking Rewards for Investors

United States, Florida, Pompano, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Croki is a popular cryptocurrency meme coin that launched on the CRONOS Blockchain on March 27, 2022 with the goal of being the first Floki inspired project on Cronos. A market cap of $4.4 million dollars was reached within 8 days of the launch with an average daily trading volume of $240,000.



Croki chose to launch on CRONOS because it's the official defi blockchain of Crypto.com and offers easy access to millions of users of the Crypto.com website and app to access defi crypto trading.



The development team at Croki has set out to revolutionize the CRONOS Blockchain with a high APY token staking dapp, NFT minting and staking, chart-friendly tokenomics, and future plans to develop simple P2E (Play to Earn) games and a complex metaverse known as the CrokiVerse that is scheduled for release in Q3 2022. Further utilities will include CrokiSwap and a meme-focused crypto launchpad, CrokiPad.



Croki's developer is fully "doxxed" to RugDoc, a company whose Gold Standard KYC Program significantly increases the level of trust that investors have in a cryptocurrency team’s project. Rather than an anonymous developer, the developer of Croki is determined to bring a higher level of transparency and trust to the crypto space, giving investors greater confidence in the project.



Marketing plans include numerous social-media influencers, Youtube content, crypto coin site listings, Telegram channels, and AMAs are scheduled throughout the crypto space. CoinMarketCap and Coin Gecko will be officially applied for as soon as CRONOS Blockchain applications are accepted. Major CEX (Central Exchange) listings are also planned during Phase 3 of the Croki's project roadmap.



Blockchain: CRONOS - Crypto.com



CROKI Verified Contract: 0x43e90012a3d69AeBdc2750424b41655776c6D598



Chart: https://www.dexscreener.com/cronos/0xe04acd376080302b4d684ed185c1f1656cbfe9ef



Main Telegram: https://t.me/CrokiCoin



China Telegram: https://t.me/crokichina



KYC: https://www.rugdoc.io/project/crokicoin/



Whitepaper: https://croki.site/CrokiWP.pdf



Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/crokicoin



Website: https://www.croki.site/



Staking: https://www.croki.finance/

