Digital Biomarker Market CAGR of 82.5% by 2022-2028 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Challenges | Research by Absolute Reports

The global Digital Biomarker market size is projected to reach USD 22360 million by 2028, from USD 387.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 82.5% during 2022-2028.

The global Digital Biomarker market size is projected to reach USD 22360 million by 2028, from USD 387.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 82.5% during 2022-2028.

Digital biomarkers are defined as objective, quantifiable physiological and behavioral data that are collected and measured by means of digital devices such as portables, wearables, implantables, or digestibles. The data collected are typically used to explain, influence, and/or predict health-related outcomes. Digital biomarkers also represent an opportunity to capture clinically meaningful, objective data.

Philips

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

GE Healthcare

Novartis

Apple

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

Merck

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei

Biogen

Koneksa Health

Roche

Huma Therapeutics

Philips and Novartis are the top 2 companies in global digital biomarker market and account for over 15% of total market share.

In terms of type, passive digital biomarker segment holds an important share of about 65%. In terms of application, clinical disease segment accounts for about 80% of the total share.

Segment by Type

Passive Digital Biomarker

Active Digital Biomarker

Segment by Application

Clinical Disease

Daily Health

Geographically speaking, Europe holds about 45% of global market share, followed by North America with about 35% share.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

