CGG: CGG and Kent Announce Strategic Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Partnership to Accelerate Global Decarbonisation

English French

CGG and Kent Announce Strategic Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Partnership to Accelerate Global Decarbonisation

Paris, France – April 5, 2022

CGG, a global technology leader in geoscience, has announced a strategic partnership with Kent, a leading energy services engineering company, to work together on realizing decarbonisation opportunities through CCUS development and hydrogen production and supply.

CGG and Kent will be providing customers in the energy and industrial sectors with ‘end-to-end’ services across the life cycle of the projects. For example, from subsurface characterization required for storage screening and evaluation to project engineering, planning, construction, and commissioning, including late-life activities such as decommissioning and long-term monitoring, that include instrumentation and data management.

This collaboration brings the capability to masterplan entire CCUS clusters. CGG will deploy their world-leading capabilities for subsurface characterization and subsurface risk analysis for CCUS and H 2 projects as well as monitoring and instrumentation technologies for long-term monitoring and environmental assessment. CGG also has an extensive Earth Data library of geology and seismic multi-client data to help clients quickly identify suitable storage sites in depleted oil and gas reservoirs and aquifers. Kent will bring to the collaboration their world-class capabilities in engineering and design of facilities, CO 2 capture, transportation through pipeline to wellhead, where they will work alongside CGG from wellhead and into storage reservoir.

CGG has more than 15 years of experience supporting a number of high-profile CCUS projects around the world, including Sleipner, Troll, Weyburn, Pembina and Gorgon. CGG can support clients throughout the lifecycle of CCUS and Energy Storage, including H 2 . This can be for the initial screening of potential storage sites, during injection operations, and also for economics optimization and long-term monitoring after injection ends.

Kent has been involved in more than 50 CCUS projects worldwide and was a key player in one of the world’s largest operational CCUS projects at Boundary Dam, Canada. Kent also have more than 50 years’ experience on hydrogen projects, including most recently HyNet in the UK. Kent and CGG will use their industry-leading experience to develop realistic feasibility studies and concept designs to support client stage gating processes.

John Kent, Chief Energy Transition Officer, Kent, said: “Kent is delighted to collaborate with CGG and highlight the benefits of CCUS and hydrogen production that will play an important role in decarbonising the broader energy sector. By bringing our complementary capabilities together, we can help each other, and our customers, move at a faster pace on the energy transition journey. Working together is critical if we are going to decarbonise the sector fully - no one company or organisation can do it alone. So we at Kent are actively looking for partnerships such as these that facilitate information sharing and a faster transition to net-zero.”

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “Our partnership with Kent will provide clients in energy and industrial sectors with the end-to-end solutions they need to achieve their energy transition goals with CCUS and H 2 storage projects. By capitalizing on the capabilities of both companies we can bring to our customers a fully integrated view of their projects from the subsurface to the surface across the lifecycle of these projects. Kent and CGG both share the same commitment to playing an active role in the energy transition, and to service excellence, helping our clients to meet their net zero targets.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,300 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment