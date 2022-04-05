Albioma : Governance changes

English French

Press release

Paris La Défense, 5 April 2022

Governance changes

Marie-Claire Daveu has informed Albioma today of her intention to resign from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 July 2022, with her appointment as Director to be submitted to Engie's General Meeting of Shareholders shortly.

The composition of the Board of Directors of Albioma will be reviewed accordingly in the coming months.

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman and CEO of Albioma, said: “I would like to join all the directors in thanking Marie-Claire Daveu for her outstanding contribution to the work of the Board, particularly in her role as Chair of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. She has been one of the key players in the Group's excellence in sustainable development.”

Next on the agenda: revenue figures for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, on 21 April 2022 (after trading).

