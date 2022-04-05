Invitation Annual General Meeting

English Swedish

Invitation to the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Fenix Outdoor International AG

Dear Shareholder,

The Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to the ordinary General Meeting concerning the financial year 2021

Date: Wednesday, April 27 2022, 2 pm

Place: Hemvärnsgatan 9, Solna (Sweden)

I. Agenda items and motions of the Board of Directors

1. Approval of the Annual Report 2021 and taking note of the audit report

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the Annual Report 2021 consisting of the consolidated financial statements, parent financial statements as well as the compensation report and to take note of the Audit Reports.

2. Appropriation of the available earnings 2021





The Board of Directors proposes to approve the appropriation of the available earnings 2021 as follows:

Retained earnings

Profit reserves at the beginning of the period TEUR 163,796

Dividend on own shares TEUR 283

Net profit of the year TEUR 312

Profit reserves at the end of the year TEUR 164,391

Allocation to the general legal profit reserves TEUR -

Profit to be carried forward TEUR 164,391

Proposal of the appropriation

Capital contribution reserves TEUR 348,425

Dividends TEUR 26,263

Capital contribution reserves to be

carried forward TEUR 322,162

Dividend

The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a dividend in the amount of SEK 15.00 (EUR 1.46), previous year SEK 12.00 (EUR 1.20), per share of category B. Per category A the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (EUR 0.146), previous year SEK 1.20 (EUR 0.120). The Board of Directors proposes an extra dividend of SEK 5.00 (EUR 0.49), previous year SEK 3.00 + 9.00 (EUR 0.3 + 0.89), per share of category B and SEK 0.5 (EUR 0.049), previous year SEK 0.3 + 0,9 (EUR 0.03 + 0,089), per share of category A. In total SEK 269,200,000 (EUR 26,262,646) for 2021. EUR value calculated at rate 10.2503.

3. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Senior Executives





The Board of Directors proposes to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Senior Executives for their actions taken in the financial year 2021.

4. Elections

4.1. Members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect:

a) Mr. Ulf Gustafsson as member of the Board of Directors for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

b) Mr. Mats Olsson as member of the Board of Directors for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

c) Mr. Hans-Sebastian Graf Von Wallwitz as member of the Board of Directors for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

d) Mrs. Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin as member of the Board of Directors for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

e) Mr. Rolf Schmid as member of the Board of Directors for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





4.2. Chairman of the Board of Directors





The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect

Mr. Erik Martin Nordin as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

4.3. Compensation Committee





The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect:

a) Mr. Ulf Gustafsson as member of the Compensation Committee for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

b) Mrs. Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin as member of the Compensation Committee for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

4.4. Independent Proxy





The Board of Directors proposes to elect

Dr. jur. Philippe Meyer, attorney at law, as Independent Proxy (with respect to General Meetings of Shareholders to be held in Switzerland) and Mr. Lars Sandberg, attorney at law, as Independent Proxy (with respect to General Meetings of Shareholders to be held in Sweden), both for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

4.5.

Auditor





The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Ernst & Young Ltd (CHE-491.907.686), in Zürich, for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

5. Compensation

5.1. Approval of the total compensation to the Board of Directors, for the financial year 2023

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the total compensation to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023 amounting to a maximum of EUR 1,600,000. The variable compensation for 2021 to Mr. Martin Nordin and Mrs. Susanne Nordin amounts to EUR 334,000.

5.2. Approval of the total fixed compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2023





The Board of Directors proposes to approve the total fixed compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2023 amounting to a maximum of EUR 2,500,000.

5.3. Approval of the total variable compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2021





Board of Directors proposes to approve the total variable compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2021 equal to an amount of EUR 1,231,000.

II. Documents





The annual report, the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements as well as the audit report for the business year 2021 are available for inspection at the Company's registered office in Zug. Copies of the documents are also available on the Company's website www.fenixoutdoor.se and at Fenix Outdoor office at Hemvärnsgatan 15, 171 54 Solna.

III. Notification





Shareholders who wish to attend (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) the ordinary General Meeting must be recorded in the Company's share register by Tuesday 19 April 2022 at the latest and must notify the Company no later than Friday 22 April 2022, 1 p.m. by telephone +46 660 26 62 00, by mail to Fenix Outdoor International AG, Hemvärnsgatan 15, 171 54 Solna (Sweden) or by e-mail info@fenixoutdoor.se of their attendance. An e-mail from the Company confirming the receipt of the notification must be presented at the entrance in order to be admitted to the ordinary General Meeting. The notification of the Shareholder must include name, personal identification number (registration number), address, email address (if applicable), phone number and the names of accompanying advisors, if any.

Shareholders holding shares through a nominee must, in order to be entitled to attend and vote (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) at the ordinary General Meeting, temporarily register the shares in their own name. For the shares to be re-registered in time, shareholders should instruct the nominee, bank or broker that manages the shares, well in advance of Tuesday 19 April 2022 for temporary re-registration, so called voting registration. After the shares have been registered in the shareholder’s own name, the shareholder shall follow the instructions as set out above in this section III.

IV. Representation and proxy





Shareholders who do not personally attend the ordinary General Meeting may be represented as follows:

by any representative, who does not need to be a shareholder;

by the designated Independent Proxy being Mr. Lars Sandberg (Skarp Advokatbyrå AB, attn. Lars Sandberg, Grev Turegatan 35, SE – 114 38 Stockholm, Sweden). E-mail address lars.sandberg@skarplaw.se.

In case representation is intended by proxy, the proxy should be submitted to the representative in original along with the notification. In case representation is intended by the Independent Proxy, the instruction form should be submitted in original along with the notification to the Independent Proxy and in advance by e-mail (as mentioned on the instruction form). Instruction forms are available on the Company's website www.fenixoutdoor.se. The instruction form must reach the Independent Proxy by e-mail no later than Friday 22th April 2022.

V. Shares and votes





As of April 4 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Fenix Outdoor International AG is 35,060,000, whereof 24,000,000 are category A shares and 11,060,000 are category B shares. As of April 4 2022, the company holds 119 598 B-shares, of these as treasury shares.

Zug, April 4 2022

Fenix Outdoor International AG

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman







Attachment