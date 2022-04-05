GXO Expands Harry’s Partnership to Grow Across U.K. and Europe

Excellent performance at Aylesford, U.K. site leads to a

new warehouse in the Netherlands

GXO’s expertise enabled Harry’s triple-digit growth in retail and

ecommerce volumes since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON, UK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that it is expanding its partnership with Harry’s. Since 2019, GXO has supported Harry’s spectacular growth in Europe, where the U.S.-based manufacturer sells shaving equipment and personal care products through online and retail channels.

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with Harry’s as they continue to grow their innovative direct-to-consumer business,” said Richard Cawston, GXO President, Europe. “It’s exciting to help support Harry’s significant growth with our omnichannel expertise as their products delight more people than ever. We’re helping Harry’s to achieve a world class consumer experience in the U.K., France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.”

Since the partnership began in 2019, GXO has helped Harry’s increase their retail volumes by more than 270% and ecommerce volumes by more than 230% in the UK alone1. GXO also supported the launch of Harry’s new Flamingo brand, a female-focused body care product line.

Christine Pfleckl, Global Distribution & Logistics Vice President at Harry’s, said, “Our strong partnership with GXO helps us seamlessly transition to a supply chain strategy for the future. GXO’s global scale provides valuable synergies between our logistics operations and consistent high-quality service for our customers, whether they live in the U.K. or continental Europe.”

GXO will further optimise Harry’s ecommerce and retail operations and provide critical flexibility to manage large volumes during seasonal peaks. GXO’s facilities also support Harry’s value-added services, including promotional kitting and personalised engraving.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of e-commerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

1 Volume growth in units from September 2019 to February 2022



