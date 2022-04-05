New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251030/?utm_source=GNW





The global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market is expected to grow from $6,001.19 billion in 2021 to $6,532.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The market is expected to grow to $8,798.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market consists of sales of paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce paper, rubber, plastic, wood and textile products.



The main types of paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile are apparel and leather products, furniture, general manufactured goods, paper products, plastics and rubber products, printing and related support activities, textile and wood products.Leather and allied product manufacturers turn hides into leather by tanning or curing them and then constructing them into finished products, as well as producing similar goods from other materials, such as leather alternatives like rubber, polymers, or textiles (excluding clothes).



The different natures include organic, conventional and is distributed through various channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Rapid Technological Development - Technology is expected to be a continued driver of market growth during this period.Industries that involve technology, such as this one, benefited from this trend during this period.



For example, technologies such as ""Green Tires,"" where 20-30% of a vehicle’s fuel consumption is related to tire performance, took off during this period.Green Tires offer wet grip, durability and low rolling resistance, reducing fuel consumption by 5-7%.



Thus, technological advances which enabled improved performance, reduced fuel consumption contributed to the market growth.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market in 2021 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in halting of manufacturing activities and a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2021 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Manufacturers in the plastic products industry are investing in automation technologies to reduce production costs, improve productivity and enhance product quality.The use of sensors and wireless technology aids in gathering valuable data that is used to improve efficiencies and reduce errors.



This is resulting in streamlined manufacturing processes, better product quality at lower costs.According to ABB, an industrial robot manufacturer, some of their customers reported an increase of 15-30% in productivity after installing robotic automation systems.



Around 180,000 machines were employed in the plastic manufacturing industry in 2021, an increase of 67,000 machines over the course of 4 years. Major companies providing industrial robotics include FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA AG, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



The countries covered in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

