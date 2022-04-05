Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Lebanon-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Some progress had been made in recent months, with theMinistry of Telecommunications having taken over management of the MNOs Alfa and Touch Lebanon. There has also been some success with the government’s 2020 Telecom Vision initiative, aimed at improving telecoms infrastructure. The initiative was intended to make Lebanon fully connected to fibre networks by the end of 2020, and to have national LTE coverage in preparation for the development of 5G. In addition, funds were allocated to upgrade some existing DSL networks with o VDSL2 technology. The Ministry set aside around $700 million for the initiative, but its hope to attract additional foreign investment has been hampered by the poor economic conditions, and the goals have only partially been reached.



Key developments:





Tawasul Telecom adds a PoP in Lebanon as part of a wider program to extend its regional network infrastructure;

Limited 5G services are launched;

Ministry of Telecommunications takes over management of the MNOs Alfa and Touch Lebanon;

Telecoms progress in Lebanon steered by the government’s 2020 Telecom Vision project;

Report update includes Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies covered in this report include:





Ogero Telecom, Touch, Zain, Alfa Telecom, Orascom



