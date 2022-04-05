Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Israel-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

This has enabled small and large companies alike to develop research projects without fear of bandwidth bottlenecks. It also helps maintain economic growth, and cement the county’s reputation for innovation in the promotion and use of technologies.Israel Broadband Company is among those at the forefront of fibre deployments. In early 2021 the government approved an investment in the company by other key telcos including Cellcom and HOT Telecom, subject to the condition that Israel Broadband’s fibre network must reach 1.7 million premises within five years.Bezeq is another key operator in this market. In the first half of 2021 it increased investment by more than a quarter, year-on-year, mainly to accelerate its fibre deployment. The company expected that more than one million premises would be passed by the end of the year.





Key developments:





Telecom regulator concludes 5G auction, proposes end to all interconnection rates, sets timeline for the closure of GSM and 3G networks by end-2025;

Regulator awards ten companies with contracts to provide fibre broadband to underserved areas;

Economic Affairs Committee approves Communications Law amendments designed to streamline licensing process;

Bezeq launches its fibre network, offering data rates of up to 2.5Gb/s;

Research Committee awards second-round 5G-related grants to innovative companies;

Bids made by Cellcom and Partner Communications for 018 Xfone;

Universal Service Obligations on Bezeq and HOT Telecom help extend broadband availability to 99% of households;

Companies mentioned in this report include:





Bezeq, Bezeq International, Pelephone, HOT Telecom, HOT Mobile, Cellcom, 013 NetVision, Partner (Formerly Orange), 012 Smile, Xfone, Golan Telecom (Electra Communications), Israel Broadband Company (IBC); Remi Levy, Mobile 019.







