New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Application And Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251025/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Carbon Dioxide Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. carbon dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 6.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Increasing usage of carbon dioxide for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in oil & gas plants is anticipated to result in the growth of the market. In terms of revenue, the hydrogen segment accounted for a significant share in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of leading hydrogen-producing companies in the country that have CO2 manufactured as a byproduct during hydrogen production.



Substitute Natural Gas (SNG) is expected to be one of the major sources of the production of CO2 in the U.S. This is due to a rise in the discovery of natural gas reserves in the U.S. with the deployment of shale technology. The oil & gas application segment accounted for a significant share in 2021 owing to the application of carbon dioxide-based EOR in oil fields of the U.S. for efficient and effective oil production. Moreover, the usage of CO2 in the food & beverages and medical industries is anticipated to increase in the U.S. over the forecast period.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of a large base of food and beverage manufacturing facilities in the country, which is projected to expand further over the forecast period.The spread of COVID-19 hindered the growth of the market in 2020 and 2021 owing to the factors, such as the reduction in demand for CO2 in the country owing to lockdowns.



However, an increase in demand for CO2 from the manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and essential commodities, such as fire safety products, has been witnessed in the U.S., as well as across the world.



U.S. Carbon Dioxide Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, the food & beverages application segment dominated the global market in 2021

• The hydrogen source segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global market revenue in 2021

• The growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of leading hydrogen-producing companies in the country that have CO2 manufactured as a byproduct

• In terms of revenue, the SNG segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021. SNG is derived from the gasification of coal and emits byproducts, such as CO2, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and methane

• The rubber industry uses CO2 to clean the rubber molds and to remove flash from rubber objects by tumbling them with crushed dry ice in a rotating drum

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________