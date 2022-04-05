Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Qatar-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The number of DSL connections has fallen steadily in recent years, as subscribers have been migrated to fibre networks. At the same time, Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar have extended the availability of 5G. A nationally available gigabit service is a viable prospect in coming years.



Key developments:





Regulator amends wholesale tariffs on mobile networks through to 2023;

Ooredoo Qatar implement’s Ericsson’s Indoor Connect solution to provide data rates of up to 1.5Gb/s;

Ooredoo and CK Hutchison complete the merger of their Indonesian business units;

Regulator gains increased powers allowing it greater scrutiny of telcos;

Increasing international capacity assisting Qatar's long-term development goals as stated in the Qatar National Vision 2030 program;

Report includes the regulator’s market data reports to September 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, an assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:





Ooredoo Qatar, Vodafone Qatar, Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN)



