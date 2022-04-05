The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 8.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product, Type - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04908892/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as the adoption of refurbished packaging equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The primary packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.The main function of primary packaging is to restrict climatic, chemical, or biological hazards that cause deterioration.



The rising need for the aseptic filling and the sealing of drug molecules into sterile containers and the increasing demand for parenteral vials and prefillable syringes are supporting the growth of this segment.



The liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The large share of the liquid packaging equipment segment is mainly attributed to the high production of liquid formulations and the increasing incidence of eye and ear disorders across the globe.



Europe to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in Europe dominated the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the forecast period.Growth in the European market is majorly driven by the high pharmaceutical production, increasing demand for flexible packaging equipment by major pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the rising focus on product diversification by companies, which is driving the demand for innovative packaging equipment.



Regulatory changes are also compelling pharmaceutical manufacturers to replace their older equipment with new equipment to adhere to the changing standards.



A breakdown of the primary participants for the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–42%, Director Level–29%, and Others–29%

• By Region: North America–30%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East & Africa-5%



The prominent players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology GmbH) (Germany), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany), Romaco Group (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Maquinaria Industries Dara, SL (US), MULTIVAC Group (Germany), Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, Inc. (US), Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany), ACG Worldwide (India), Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd. (China), MG2 s.r.l. (Italy), Busch Machinery (US), Inline Filling Systems (US), Duke Technologies (India), ARPAC LLC (US), ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany), AST, Inc. (US), Truking Technology Limited (China), and NJM Packaging (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various pharmaceutical packaging equipment and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and different segments such as product, type, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, type, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

