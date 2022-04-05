Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Turkey-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





This will also be supported by 5G, though a tender for suitable spectrum is not expected to be held until 2022 and commercial services are thus unlikely before 2023.In the meantime, the MNOs including Vodafone Turkey and Turkcell press on with 5G trials, including those involving participating factories.





Key developments:





SpaceX launches the Turksat 5A and 5B satellites, expects to launch the Turksat 6A satellite in early 2023;

Turkey Wealth Fund agrees to acquire 55% stake in Turk Telekom held by the LYY special purpose vehicle;

Turkey identified as one of the key markets for mobile subscriber growth through to 2025 in the MENA region;

Vodafone Turkey and vendor partner Nokia provide data at up to 1Tb/s in trials;

Report update includes the regulator’s market updates for Q4 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to December 2021, updated Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses, an assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:





Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Vodafone Turkey, Turksat, Superonline, Millenicom.







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Turkey-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW