CS Global Partners: Eco-tourism in Dominica Gives Luxury Experience to Travellers

LONDON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commonwealth of Dominica, affectionately known as the "Nature Isle", is one of the most beautiful places in the world. The magnificent natural beauty of the island attracts the attention of tourists across the globe. Its breath-taking hiking trails, romantic secluded bays, lush tropical rain forests, and beaches makes the country an exceptional tourism destination that could become a life-changing experience for anyone.



Dominica is renowned as the Caribbean's best-kept secret and guarantees a different kind of escape. The country is also described as the "secret pearl" of the Caribbean due to its massive variety of flora and fauna and extensive natural park system, it has become a face of remarkably unspoiled natural beauty.

The country offers visitors a unique experience and incredible beauty through eco-tourism. Dominica excels at offering eco-conscious tourists a unique experience that only the island's luxury eco-hotels, wellness facilities, exquisite locations, and kind people can provide.

The government of Dominica is promoting sustainable tourism to people aware of the practice of responsible tourism. With preserved wild and lush scenery, energy generated from hydropower production, organic agricultural methods and care facilities integrated into the landscape, Dominica has many other assets to develop sustainable tourism.

Dominica presents unique traits in sustainability and eco-tourism when compared to other Caribbean countries. The government is working tirelessly to attract not only tourists but also created a sense of self-identity. So, they are working extremely well to ensure that the island has a strong ethos of responsible tourism.

The country is now working towards preserving its natural resources and shine brightly in the Caribbean and across the globe.

Further, Dominica is now constructing a new international airport, making the country more accessible with long-haul flights coming from Europe, UK and the U.S.

Eco-Hotels

There are various eco-resorts in Dominica such as Secret Bay, Jungle Bay, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, and many others have been making attempts to promote sustainable tourism.

The beautiful eco lodges have been built with local wood and great refinement is the promise of a stay in total harmony with nature.

Secret Bay is renowned for providing guests from all over the world with sustainable, luxurious lodgings. It continues to be known as a one-of-kind Caribbean experience as a private living within the jungle that brings to life the rich island culture mixed with luxurious hospitality.

Secret Bay has been named as one of the best hotels in the vanguard of sustainability and encompasses the essence of Caribbean luxury.

It is also known as a villa rainforest resort and has been highlighted as a hidden sanctuary.

The Secret Bay hotel is famous for its sustainability and promotes the natural beauty of Dominica. Its unique structure attracts tourists as well as eco-friendly enthusiasts. The hotel offers a panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea to tourists.

World’s leading government advisory and marketing firm, CS Global Partner’s CEO, Micha Emmett said, “In recent years, Dominica has welcomed several luxury eco-tourism resorts, and is in the process of constructing a new international airport that will open the country up to the rest of the world. The nation is well-positioned to take full advantage of the tourism market.”

Nestled in a lush, cliffside locale teeming with the sights and sounds of nature rests Jungle Bay Resort & Spa—an award-winning eco-luxe escape in Dominica. Drawing nature lovers, adventurous yogis, and passionate travellers alike into Dominica’s balmy embrace, this is where the mind, body and spirit can truly rejuvenate amidst a world hidden from every worry.

One can easily find mesmerizing waterfalls, soothing thermal springs, cobbled paths and enjoy their tour to Dominica. It is pronounced as a paradise that is waterfalls and lakes and is home to approximately 365 rivers, a dramatic volcanic landscapes with lush rainforests, numerous waterfalls, lakes, hot springs, and the highest mountains.

Dominica offers a captivating mix of cultures as its Capital - Roseau is located on the southwestern coast of the island at the mouth of the "River Roseau", which faces the eye-catching sea of the Caribbean. The best feature of the river is that it combines modern along with French colonial elements.

The colourful Roseau also reflected the electric roots in its food, art, languages, and customs which welcomes the tourists incredibly.

Further, Morne Trois Pitons National Park is the jewel of the country as it encompasses much of the mountainous interior of the island. The Park is a primordial rainforest that features thick jungle, with giant ferns and wild orchids to the stunning cloud forests.

Dominica has the world's second-largest thermally active lake - Boiling lake. It is one of the most splendid attractions in Morne Trois Pitons National Park. Geologists believe the 63-meter wide actively boiling lake is a flooded fumarole, a crack in the earth allowing host gases to vent from the molten lava below.

The temperature at the edge of the lake ranges from 82-92 degrees Celsius and is at boiling point in the centre. It features hot and cold sulphur springs with healing properties.

A home of hiking, scuba diving, and whale watching, Dominica is covered in the rainforest which attracts tourists with its resounding tropical weather, rugged terrain.

Further, Trafalgar Falls is also one of the amazing tourist attractions which are known as Mother and Father. These twin falls lie at the end of an easy 10 to 15-minute hike through a forest of ginger plants and vanilla orchids.

Most of the visitors choose Dominica as a tourist destination for hiking and nature and its beaches are mostly volcanic black sand beauties. One of the most resounding beaches is Mero Beach which is the favourite place to visit for the cruise ship crowd.

Dominica's most famous dive and snorkel site, Champagne Reef always fascinates people who travel to the island.

Climate Change

Dominica has faced huge effects of climate change. Being a small island nation, Dominica has been affected by global warming the most. Higher temperatures reinforce stronger tropical storms and hurricanes. Dominica faced ravages of tropical storm Erika and category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Realising the damages to over 85% infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the Dominica will become world’s first climate-resilient country.

The recovery of Dominica has become an example for others to take serious actions on climate resilience. The country is working tirelessly to achieve the goal of becoming the first ever climate-resilient nation with over 5,000 concrete climate-resilient houses with a strength to withstand any category 5 Hurricane. Dominica is building hospitals, health centres, shelters, schools, and a geothermal plant to generate clean energy.

