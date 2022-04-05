The global automotive wheels aftermarket market is estimated to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2027

New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Aftermarket, Vehicle, Coating, Material, Rim Size, Product, Distribution & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05727674/?utm_source=GNW





Stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings will propel the growth of powdered coating during the forecast period.

The powdered coating segment is the fastest and largest growing segment of the automotive wheels aftermarket.Powdered coatings are ecofriendly and are anticipated to experience rapid growth because of unique features such as high corrosion resistance, chipping, high-quality finish, and abrasion.



It also offers protection from moisture, heat, and chemicals.Further, these powdered coatings emit only a small amount of VOCs.



The key factors driving the growth of the powder coating segment are reduced wastage and increasingly stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings.



North America is expected to record the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is the largest automotive wheels aftermarket.North America is home to leading vehicle manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Tesla.



The North American automotive industry has witnessed rapid development because of favorable policies adopted by the governments in the manufacturing sector.The US is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American automotive wheels aftermarket during the forecast period.



Players such as Maxion Wheels, Superior Industries, Accuride Corporation, Howmet Aerospace, Central Motor Wheels of America, Prime Wheel Corporation, Topy America, Inc etc, are few of the key and leading automotive wheel manufacturers across the globe.The US automotive industry is highly inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles.



Factors such as stringent emission norms and rising demand for vehicle dynamics are expected to propel the automotive wheels aftermarket in North America.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the wheels aftermarket.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 42%, Tier II - 40%, and Tier III - 18%,

• By Designation: C Level - 57%, D Level - 29%, and Others - 14%

• By Region: North America - 29%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 28%, Rest of the World- 13%



The automotive wheels aftermarket comprises major manufacturers such as RONAL Group (Switzerland), BORBET Gmbh (Germany), Enkei Corporation (Japan), Superior Industries (US), and Maxion Wheels (US).



