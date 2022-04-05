Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Kyrgyzstan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





The Ministry of Digital Development released new plans at the start of 2022, rescheduling the first round of 5G test launches to the end of the year. Full commercialisation can still occur, according to the Ministry, by 2023 – keeping the country on track with the 2019-2023 Digital Transformation policy and roadmap.Moving ahead with the 5G network rollouts may be one of the few remaining areas to find growth in Kyrgyzstan’s telecom market. Mobile penetration rates have plateaued at around 140%, while the rapid increase in mobile broadband subscriptions experienced since 2015 has also tapered off with the market appearing to have reached saturation levels. With the country having relatively low levels of home computer ownership and very limited fixed network capacity beyond the major centres, mobile providers are going to have to rely on value-added services – built on the back of 5G – to drive future growth through increased data usage and ARPU.





Key developments:





Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Digital Development releases updated plans for 5G network rollouts, with the first round of test launches targeted for late-2022.

Wholesale broadband provider ElCat announces $3 million in financing from the IFC to increase fibre coverage in under-served areas of the country.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Kyrgyztelecom, Sky Mobile (Beeline), MegaCom (Alfa Telecom), Nur Telecom (O!), Katel, KT Mobile, Elcat, AsiaInfo, Saima-Net (Saima Telecom).







