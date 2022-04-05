The rubber additives market is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% from USD 7.8 billion in 2021

New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rubber Additives Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250161/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the rubber additives market is primarily triggered by the growing automobile industry which in turn drives the need for rubber additives. The stringent government regulations foster manufacturers to comply with the environment standards. Thus, the government regulations coupled with the growing environmental concerns are expected to restrain the growth of the market. The opportunities for this market are rapidly increasing demand from the Asia-Pacific region and emergence of high-performance rubbers.



The antidegradants is the largest type of rubber additives for rubber additives market in 2020

The demand for antidegradants is fuelled by the expansion in its applications such as tire and industrial rubber products.These are used to improve the rubber’s resistance against the effects of sunlight, oxidation, heat, and mechanical stress.



Moreover, they are used to improve the performance and lengthen the service life of rubber products.The market for accelerators is estimated to witness a decent growth due to their increased demand for vulcanizing rubber products.



The others segment is estimated to witness slow growth during the forecast period. Processing aids, blowing agents, among others are used to improve the plasticity of rubber.



Tire is estimated to be the largest application of rubber additives market in 2020.

Rubber is the primary raw material used in the production of tires.Several additives are used to attain the desired properties of rubber.



Rubber additives are used in tires to provide specific characteristics such as high friction for racing tires and high mileage for passenger car tires.The growing automotive industry in Asia-Pacific demands processed tires to meet the demand of the customers.



The stringent environmental norms in Europe demand the use of high-tech rubber for various applications.Therefore, rubber is processed using additives to attain the desired properties of heat resistance, friction, mechanical stress, and others.



The rising global motor vehicle production is the key factor driving the market for rubber additives.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest rubber additives market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in rubber additives market owing to rapid economic growth in the region.The increased demand for superior quality processed rubber from the automotive industry is driving the market for rubber additives in the region.



The growing population coupled with the increasing purchasing power of consumers is boosting the demand for automobiles in the region. This in turn drives the market for rubber additives as they are required to enhance the properties of rubber which is used to manufacture automotive tires.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%

• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, Asia Pacific - 33%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key market players profiled in the report Arkema S.A.(France), Lanxess AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Sinopec Corporation (China), R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc. (US), Emery Oleochemicals (US), Behn Meyer Group (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and Sumitomo Chemical (Japan).



